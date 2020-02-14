Now, a food court at Chennai’s Velachery MRTS station

Riding on the success of the food plaza at the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System ) station opened a year ago, the railway department has opened a food court at the Velachery MRTS station.

The food court, located adjacent to the entrance of the railway station, will serve all kinds of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, and was inaugurated by P. Mahesh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai division, on Wednesday.

Already food plazas operated by IRCTC function at Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani and Thirumayilai railway stations. While two fast food joints are open on the ground floor of the Thirumayilai station, food plazas are near the platform of the Thiruvanmiyur and Taramani stations.

T. Naresh Kumar, a regular commuter, said the food court at the Velachery railway station has come at the right time, as there are no proper food joints nearby after encroaching shops and restaurants were removed last year. Thousands of commuters visiting the railway station faced hardships as the station was far from Velachery Main Road, he pointed out.

As the MRTS railway stations have lots of space, regular commuters insist on the need to open food plazas at Chepauk, Mandaveli, Indira Nagar and Kotturpuram railway stations as well.

“Work is on to open two more food plazas on the Tambaram- Chennai Beach stretch in Mambalam and Pallavaram railway stations,” said a senior railway official. The railway has also water vending stalls at a few important stations on the MRTS section to help serve the commuters, he added.