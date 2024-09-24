Notorious gangster ‘CD’ had allegedly broken leg, hospitalised in prisoners’ ward of Stanley Hospital 

Gangster ‘CD’ Mani allegedly broke his leg when trying to escape from the police who went to arrest him recently. He has been admitted at the prisoners’ ward in Government Stanley Hospital.

It has come to light only now, close on the heels of another history sheeter ‘Seizing’ Raja who was shot dead by police when he was taken to recover a weapon in Akkarai on Monday.

Following the murder of BSP leader Armstrong, the city police intensified its drive against rowdy elements. In pursuance of it, police were also looking for ‘CD’ Mani who has a history sheet against him since he was involved in several criminal cases.

Neelankarai Police recently registered a case under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and also launched a hunt to nab him.

Following an information that he was hiding in Salem district, a special team of police personnel surrounded him. He broke his right leg as he tried to escape from the police, said sources. He was also subjected to medical examination at the Government General Hospital, Chromepet. Subsequently, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Now police sources say that he has been admitted to the prisoners’ ward and undergoing treatment.