Notify details of COVID-19 cases, private CT scan centres told

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 05:11 IST

Many who have not undergone RT-PCR tests take CT scan of the chest: officials

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to issue notice to all private CT scan centres for disease notification during the pandemic.

Private hospitals and laboratories have already started notifying RT-PCR results to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

But a large number of residents who have not undergone RT-PCR tests have started taking CT scan of the chest in private scan centres, without any system of notification of such cases to public health officials for quarantine and treatment.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered 40 CT scan centres in the 15 zones to notify details of COVID-19 patients who get CT scan done without RT-PCR testing.

Under the powers vested in the Commissioner as per Section 30(2) (V) (VI) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the civic officials would receive details on a daily basis of patients with COVID-19 like symptoms in a prescribed format.

The scan centres will send the name, address, phone number, symptoms, COVID-19 severity and CORADS classification to understand the level of suspicion of COVID-19 infection in the patient.

“Details of persons who undergo CT chest scan will also be sent by the scan centres. It has come to our notice that many COVID-19 cases have not been included in the database because they undergo CT scan without RT-PCR," said Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner Alby John Varghese.

CT scan centres in hospitals and standalone facilities will email details daily to gccpvtctscanreports@ chennaicorporation.gov.in

Centres that fail to notify will be liable for punishment under Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A team of officials, led by the Chennai Corporation Chief Vector Control Officer, will coordinate with the private CT scan centres in all the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation. Each of the 15 zones will be monitored by a junior entomologist of the Greater Chennai Corporation for correct reporting of data.

Starting on Saturday, the CT scan centres will have to send details of CT chest scan of all patients to the Greater Chennai Corporation on a daily basis, officials said.