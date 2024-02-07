‘Notification to fill 1,251 vacant posts in DPH to be issued in a week’

February 07, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Chennai

The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) will issue a notification to fill 1,251 vacant doctor posts in the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine in a week, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

On Tuesday, the Minister handed over appointment orders to 1,021 doctors recruited through the MRB and posted to primary health centres in 20 of the 45 health unit districts that had a high number of vacant posts.

He said that an announcement to grant incentive marks to those who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic would be issued in the forthcoming notification for the 1,251 posts.

In the last two-and-a-half years, as many as 2,905 posts – including pharmacists, lab technicians and nurses – were filled in the Health Department. Doctors were recruited through district health societies for the newly started 500 urban health centres, he added.

Stressing that counselling was being held in a transparent manner, He further said that in the last 2.5 years, 11,215 doctors had obtained transfers through counsellings. A total of 4,773 doctors took part in promotion counselling. The sanctioned strength of doctors in the Directorates of Medical and Rural Health Services, Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Medical Education and Research and Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy was 22,447, he said.

He said that the Doctors Corpus Fund, which was ₹50 lakh during the previous regime, was raised to ₹1 crore now. Families of 12 doctors have received ₹1 crore each till now, and it would be granted to seven more families soon.

There were 2,286 primary health centres and 8,713 health sub-centres in the State. Of the total 10,989 facilities, nearly 2,500 buildings were in a dilapidated condition and 1,500 were functioning out of rented buildings. In the last two years, nearly 850 new buildings were opened.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University K. Narayanasamy, Directors T. S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health and Preventive Medicine), J. Sangumani (Medical Education and Research) and Ilango Maheswaran (Medical and Rural Health Services) were present.