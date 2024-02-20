Notice ordered to Enforcement Directorate on Senthilbalaji’s discharge petition

February 20, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response to a petition filed by former Minister and DMK MLA Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from a money laundering case.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED last year in connection with a money laundering case that arose from a cash-for-jobs scam case by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police. The alleged scam occurred when he was the Transport Minister (2011-2015) during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Senthilbalaji has been lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal. He recently filed a petition seeking discharge from the case. D.V. Anand, III Additional Sessions Judge, who is in charge of the Principal Sessions Court, on Tuesday ordered the notice to the ED and also extended the remand period of Mr. Senthilbalaji until March 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.