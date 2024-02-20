ADVERTISEMENT

Notice ordered to Enforcement Directorate on Senthilbalaji’s discharge petition

February 20, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The judge also extended the remand period of the former Minister until March 4

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response to a petition filed by former Minister and DMK MLA Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from a money laundering case. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED last year in connection with a money laundering case that arose from a cash-for-jobs scam case by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police. The alleged scam occurred when he was the Transport Minister (2011-2015) during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Senthilbalaji has been lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal. He recently filed a petition seeking discharge from the case. D.V. Anand, III Additional Sessions Judge, who is in charge of the Principal Sessions Court, on Tuesday ordered the notice to the ED and also extended the remand period of Mr. Senthilbalaji until March 4.

