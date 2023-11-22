ADVERTISEMENT

Notice issued to actor Mansoor Ali Khan

November 22, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

On November 21, the police booked Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory remarks on actress Trisha Krishnan following a direction of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A notice has been issued to actor Mansoor Ali Khan by the All Women Police, Thousand Lights asking him to appear for an inquiry in connection with a case filed against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan.

On Tuesday, the police booked Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory remarks on actress Trisha Krishnan following a direction of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

In a recent function, Mansoor Ali Khan said he and Trisha didn’t share any screen space in the movie Leo. The villain actor also made “disrespectful” remarks against her and female lead actors. All Women Police has booked the case against Mansoor Ali Khan under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of IPC.

The Investigation officer took up for investigation and has issued a notice to him. Police personnel served the notice on him at his residence.

