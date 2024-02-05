Not using toilets while at school could impact children’s health: doctors

February 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Not wanting to use school toilets due to poor sanitation or insufficient time has become a common experience for many children, particularly girls. For doctors, this is a cause for concern as it could have an impact on the health of students.

Janani Sankar, director, Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said they have been seeing girls aged five to 18 years with recurrent abdominal pain. “The cause for this is habit constipation and voiding dysfunction. These two are interrelated. Girls hesitate to use the toilets while at school and hold back the urine for around eight hours. This leads to retention of urine, leading to abdominal discomfort. It also predisposes them to urinary tract infection (cystitis),” she said.

T. Srikala Prasad, professor of urology, Government Royapettah Hospital, noted that there are many factors at play. “Whenever I talk about recurrent urinary tract infections (UTI), I emphasise on toilet habits. There are disproportionately fewer toilets in many schools, and not enough time is given for children to use the restrooms. The bladder needs to be emptied once in three hours. The longer urine is retained, infections can occur. If the practice continues, the bladder can become overdistended, and later, emptying itself can become problematic,” she explained.

What is of greater concern is that many children wake up late for school and do not have time to empty their bowel, she said, adding: “By the time they return from school, they could be constipated. Not consuming enough fibre can also cause constipation.” In addition, children do not drink adequate water to avoid using toilets due to poor sanitation.

J. K. Reddy, senior consultant Paediatrics, Apollo Children’s Hospital, said they see a lot of children aged 10 to 11 years with complaints including constipation. “There should be different break timings for different classes. Children with recurrent UTIs need to use the restrooms more frequently. Schools should concentrate on better cleaning mechanisms for toilets,” he said.

Constipation cannot be treated in a day. It takes months for it to settle, he said, adding: “Scholastic performance can also be affected. Parents tend to focus on a fibre-rich diet for children. But they should know what is causing constipation as foods play an important role. Foods such as biscuits, bread, apples, too much milk and potatoes can cause constipation. What not to eat is more important to avoid constipation.”

As preventive measures, Dr. Janani said children should empty the bowel completely in the morning, empty the bladder at least once while at school and practice double voiding. “Parents should ensure that children wake up at least an hour before they start for school so that they have adequate time to use the toilet. Encourage drinking more water and having fruits every day,” she said.

Schools should ensure clean toilets in more numbers and teachers should allow students to use the toilet once during the day at school, she said. Dr. Srikala added that schools could have staggered timing for different classes for toilet breaks and ensure adequate water supply.