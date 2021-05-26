Chennai

Not sure if we can take over private school, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi   | Photo Credit: MURALITHARAN A

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said it was doubtful whether the State government could take over the Chennai-based private school, where a teacher had allegedly sexually harassed some students.

Responding to a query in this regard on Wednesday, the Minister said the demand was made based on documents from 1969, which claim that land had been given to the school administration for running a pothu palli (public school) during former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s regime.

Since the school comes under the control of the Central Board of Secondary Education, questions such as whether a CBSE school could be taken under the wing of the State government or not were yet to be clarified.

Further steps could be initiated only after the query was answered, he added.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said the department was engaged in a discussion on how to evaluate the marks required by a student to get Plus One admissions into a group of their preference, since all Class X students had been declared pass.

When asked about the demand for regularisation of services of part-time teaching staff, the Minister said the demand would be considered.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 11:15:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/not-sure-if-we-can-take-over-private-school-says-anbil-mahesh-poyyamozhi/article34652952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY