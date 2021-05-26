Not sure if we can take over private school, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Minister says CBSE controls institution

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said it was doubtful whether the State government could take over the Chennai-based private school, where a teacher had allegedly sexually harassed some students.

Responding to a query in this regard on Wednesday, the Minister said the demand was made based on documents from 1969, which claim that land had been given to the school administration for running a pothu palli (public school) during former Chief Minister Kamaraj’s regime.

Since the school comes under the control of the Central Board of Secondary Education, questions such as whether a CBSE school could be taken under the wing of the State government or not were yet to be clarified.

Further steps could be initiated only after the query was answered, he added.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said the department was engaged in a discussion on how to evaluate the marks required by a student to get Plus One admissions into a group of their preference, since all Class X students had been declared pass.

When asked about the demand for regularisation of services of part-time teaching staff, the Minister said the demand would be considered.