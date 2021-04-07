Not serving its purpose

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation route numbers bus stop on Medavakkam Main Road in Vanuvampet, does not seem to serve its intended purpose. With tipplers occupying the seats in the stainless steel bench, MTC commuters, especially women, choose to give it a wide berth, waiting for their buses, standing on the carriageway.

A liquor outlet run by the State government is located diagonally opposite the halting point.

After consuming liquor in excess, the tipplers come and doze off at the premises of the halting point area, in an inebriated condition, the tipplers use bad words against their counterparts.

The tipplers quarrel among themselves, speaking rubbish and using vulgar words, create a fear among the commuters.

“As a result, we are forced to stand on the carriageway. Routine police patrolling is necessary to prevent anti-socials from creating public nuisance,” says R. Vidhya, a social activist, and a long-time resident of Nanganallur.

The area adjacent to the halting point area, an elevated footpath, is encroached by a vegetable vendor. Around the area, stainless steel gated railings have been facilitated.

Route number from Broadway, 18R, operating till Keezhkattalai, 76, from Koyambedu bus terminus, and 14M, from NGO Colony till Medavakkam Koot Road bus terminus, plies through the stretch.

A Senior IPS Police Official has assured to step the patrolling in the area.