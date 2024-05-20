Not in a position to transfer Pallikaranai marsh to Forest Department, Corporation tells NGT

The Greater Chennai Corporation has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has appointed a consultant to demarcate the total land under its possession in the Pallikaranai marshland and prepare a master plan of land usage indicating solid waste management facilities and creation of an eco park.

The Corporation also informed the Forest Department that it was not in a position to return its share of the marsh and would continue to maintain it, promising that it would ensure better maintenance.

A survey submitted before the NGT in January 2024 revealed that of the total extent of 1,206.59 hectares (ha) of the Pallikaranai marshland, the Forest Department has 749 ha and the Corporation is in possession of 173.56 ha besides other public and private institutions.

Pallikarani marsh is the first wetland in Chennai, and one of the few wetlands in urban spaces in India, to get the Ramsar tag for its ecological significance. The award of the Ramsar tag is part of UNESCO’s Ramsar Convention — an intergovernmental treaty aimed to conserve wetlands.

On January 22, the Bench directed the Corporation to furnish a report on the land reclaimed so far and hand over the land, as and when reclaimed, to the Forest Department. “We only direct the GCC to find out an alternative place and allow the marshland to be restored to its original condition,” the Bench had said.

However, in a recent report filed by the Corporation before the NGT, the civic body made it clear that it would not be able to hand over the land. The report said the Corporation had sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest explaining the proposals to be implemented for “integrated environment friendly projects after land reclamation” adding that it would not be able to hand over the land.

According to the Corporation’s report, 445 acres of land is under its possession of which around 250 acres have been in use for solid waste management works for over three decades. At present, nearly 30.61 cubic metres of legacy waste is at Perungudi dumpyard and 79% of it has been biomined so far under the Swachh Bharat Mission at an estimated cost of ₹350.65 crore. Approximately 40 acres of land have been reclaimed so far and the said project is expected to be completed by September 2024, it said.

