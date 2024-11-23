‘HR and CE Department unilaterally evicting farmers and occupants from Inam lands’

The organisers of the Inam Land Rights Movement, May 17 Movement, and farmers’ associations on Friday alleged that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department has been unilaterally evicting farmers and occupants from Inam lands without any substantial proof that the land belonged to the department.

Inam refers to land revenue grants awarded by rulers, primarily during the pre-colonial period or subsequent periods, as rewards for services, remuneration, or as endowments for religious and charitable purposes. Inamdar means a person holding an inam land or a share therein, either for his own benefit or in a trust. However, the lands were cultivated by farmers and they had transaction rights for time immemorial.

May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi, Inam Land Rights Movement State coordinator P.Karunamurthy and Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam founder Eesan Murugasamy jointly addressed the media persons and condemned the unilateral action of the HR&CE Department authorities who have been evicting cultivators/ occupants of Inam lands claiming that they belong to the HR&CE Department or Wakf Board. They said all ‘Inam’ lands were not given for religious purposes.

Mr. Karunamurthy said farmers who were enjoying the rights over the properties for all these years were put to tremendous pressure now and were likely to be displaced by the illegal act of the HR&CE. Mr. Murugasamy said that the State had over 12 lakh acres of Inam lands and the livelihoods of 30 lakh families would be affected due to the eviction process carried out by the HR&CE.

Mr. Thirumurugan said, “This is one of the major issues in the State. We wish to bring it to the attention of the Chief Minister that the occupants are getting notices frequently for eviction.”