Not boycotting Tamil media: TTD

Print and media organisations seeking accreditation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are approved by the Information and Public Relations Department, as per the procedures laid down, A.J. Sekhar, president, Local Advisory Committee, Chennai, TTD Board, and Special Invitee to the TTD Trust Board, clarified.

In a press release, he said 11 leading Tamil media and print organisations have been issued with photo identity cards. False propaganda was spread by parties with vested interests that TTD was boycotting the Tamil media. “The allegation is baseless,” Mr. Sekhar said.

As many as eight prominent personalities from Tamil Nadu — J. Sekar, N. Srinivasan, V. Krishnamoorthy, Nichitha Mulpavarapu, M.S. Shiva Shankaran, Kumaraguru, Ravinarayanan and Govinda Hari — were on the board of TTD.

Since a majority of devotees visiting Tirumala are from Tamil Nadu, the Government of Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to the needs of Tamil-speaking devotees.

TTD has also launched Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel in Tamil.