Not all trolleys at Chennai airport come in handy, they need better maintenance, say air passengers

October 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

While a slew of measures as part of the modernisation work has been under way at Chennai airport, one thing that needs to be fixed is the trolleys on the airport premises, air passengers said.

Quite a few trolleys at the airport are either hard to pull because of tight wheels or have their wheels broken or damaged which makes it difficult for the passengers to use them, they added.

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a frequent flyer said, he often finds some of the trolleys worn out, their wheels missing or broken and finds it particularly difficult while travelling with family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagadeesan said, “Most business flyers travel light but when we take our family along, the need for trolleys arise. I have almost always had to leave out quite a few trolleys before I found the right one. In the light of modernisation work in progress, it is important that they replace the damaged ones,” he said. He also noted that the arrangement of trolleys needs to be uniform and placed at all strategic locations in both terminals.

Some of the passengers have also posted pictures of the condition of trolleys at the airport and the inconvenience they face. Sudheer, one of the passengers posted: “Trolley in airport is just a basic need sir and half of them doesn’t work @aaichnairport. Collecting baggage will at least take more than an hour easily every time. Lot of area to cover.”

Officials of Airports Authority of India said, there are nearly 14,000 trolleys in Chennai airport and of them, a small fraction which had issues have been repaired already. “This is a continuous cycle and we regularly put the trolleys through a maintenance process as soon as we hear there is a damage. There is a dedicated team of people who segregate the ones that need repair and another which undertakes the maintenance. We are certainly trying to ensure that passengers don’t face any inconvenience,” an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.