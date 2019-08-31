Not a pleasant experience, say beach-goers

Those frequenting Palavakkam Beach Road; A. G. S. Colony Beach Main Road, Kottivakkam and Kuppam Beach Road, Kottivakkam for an early-morning walk don’t find the experience pleasant anymore. As the roads are pitted many points, senior citizens have to be particularly cautious while taking them, for a walk. The intersections of Jaganathan Street, Kalyani Nagar and Kuppam Road, Kaveri Nagar, Kottivakkam and A. G. S. Colony Beach Main Road and Venkateshwara Nagar 10th and 13th Streets are particularly known for being walker-unfriendly. C. Arun, a walker and a resident of Kottivakkam, says, “The surface of the Palavakkam Beach Road is neither suitable for motoring nor walking. The stretch was re-laid many years ago, but today it is in a bad condition.”A number of motorists negotiate the stretch to go to Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Neelankarai. On the stretch, at a turning towards Kottivakkam, the walkers’ path is considerably broken. If they are not careful, motorcyclists and cyclists can skid and sustain injuries, says A. Suresh, a resident of Palavakkam. On A. G. S. Colony Beach Main Road in Kottivakkam, the road margins are severely battered. “Despite the condition of the road, undisciplined motorists come at a break neck speed posing a threat to the safety of other road users,” says S. Jaya, a resident of Kalyani Nagar. A GCC official says steps are being taken to re-lay the stretches under a special scheme by the Corporation.