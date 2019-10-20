Nostalgia trip: book on CEG’s Class of 1961 released

A book titled Golden Guindy Days And Thereafter..., chronicling the college life of the 1961 Electrical Engineering batch of the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), was released on Saturday.

The book, co-authored by two alumni from the batch — R.T. Chari, Managing Director of TAG Corporation, and Vik Mani, a retired nuclear scientist from the U.S., details the ecosystem that prevailed in the institution, the role of CEG in shaping the careers and experiences of the alumni who studied there from 1957 to 1961.

Mr. Chari said though many books have come out on the history of the 225-year-old CEG, this was perhaps the first time a book has been written about a particular batch of students. He said there was no discrimination in terms of creed, status, religion or State among the students or staff at the time.

Degradation of institutions

G. Parthasarathy, an alumni of CEG and former Ambassador to Pakistan, who released the book, recollected how there was a significant number of Anglo-Indian students in CEG in the 1950s and 60s.

Mr. Parthasarathy pointed out that despite the presence of such eminent institutions, India was yet to become a hub for manufacturing technological products.

M.K. Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, said deterioration of value system and not dearth of talent, has resulted in the degradation of quality in educational institutions across the country.