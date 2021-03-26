Northern suburbs of Chennai register a decline in COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 01:18 IST

Fresh infections fluctuating between 80 and 110 per day

With fresh coronavirus infections exceeding 600 a day in the city, the northern part has been recording around 100 cases a day in the last two days.

According to officials, a number of areas in the northern suburbs that had earlier registered more cases had fewer numbers now when compared with the other parts of the city. In certain pockets, cases were reported in apartments, according to officials.

Fresh cases in the north region, which comprises the five zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram, has been fluctuating between 80 and 110 a day.

“Overall, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits. The daily count had dipped to less than 200 but there is a slight uptake now. There is nothing to worry about as we are registering one-sixth of the cases when compared with the peak, when we had nearly 3,000. As the daily count exceeded 500, the north reported around 100 cases in the last two days. The daily figure has been fluctuating,” an official of the GCC said.

During the peak last year, both Tondiarpet and Royapuram recorded widespread transmission of the infection. Presently, Tondiarpet accounted for 30 to 40 cases a day, while Royapuram reported around 50 cases a day, he said.

‘Nowhere near peak’

“During the peak, there were around 300 cases in Royapuram. Both these areas are densely populated, with Tondiarpet accounting for a population of eight lakh and Royapuram having around seven lakh. But the fresh cases are nowhere near the number that was reported during the peak,” he added.

In fact, cases in slum areas that posed a challenge earlier were almost nil now. “We had taken up focused community intervention. After the initial wave, cases substantially reduced and we are seeing no cases in slum areas,” he said.

The number of tests conducted by the GCC per day in the north region stood at 2,000, an official added. “There should be no complacency. The practice of wearing masks has taken a back seat. We are enforcing norms and are imposing fines even as our awareness initiative continues.”

Officials said vaccination was being aggressively carried out, with the north region accounting for 8,000 persons a day.

“We have a target of reaching 10,000 a day by next week. In fact, Royapuram is one of the top performing zones in the GCC as we have reached vaccination coverage of 4,000 people a day. New cases are being reported from specific areas, especially from apartments. So, we are taking up vaccination in apartments by following the eligibility criteria of persons aged 45 to 59 years with comorbidities and senior citizens,” he said.