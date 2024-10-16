GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Northeast monsoon’s first wet spell brings massive rainfall over north coastal Tamil Nadu

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved with a speed of 12 km per hour and lies about 360 km southeast of Chennai and 460 km southeast of Nellore

Updated - October 16, 2024 10:08 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles and pedestrians wade through a waterlogged at Jawaharal Nehru Salai 100 Feet Road, Arumbakkam on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Vehicles and pedestrians wade through a waterlogged at Jawaharal Nehru Salai 100 Feet Road, Arumbakkam on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: Vedhan. M

Chennai and its neighbouring districts may get a break from extreme rainfall on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) even as the depression continues to move towards north Tamil Nadu - south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

In its Nowcast till 10 a.m., the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rainfall likely in Chennai and surrounding districts, Ranipet and Vellore. Light or moderate rains are possible over Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Theni districts.

Follow live updates: Heavy rainfall bring Southern States to their knees; schools, colleges holiday on October 16

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has so far maintained the red alert for Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall may occur in one or two places on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). Many other north interior and delta districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved with a speed of 12 km per hour and lies about 360 km southeast of Chennai and 460 km southeast of Nellore on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). It is likely to move northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

Heavy rainfall in various areas

Torrential rains pounded Chennai and its neighbouring districts. Those in the fringes had heavy rainfall. Cholavaram received an extremely heavy rainfall of 30.2 cm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). Red Hills and Avadi were among the other places that received intense rainfall of 28 cm and 26 cm respectively till 6 a.m.

The Northeast monsoon’ s first rain spell has flooded many areas. According to RMC Chennai, several weather stations received a very heavy rainfall above 12 cm till 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). Among them are Ennore port (17 cm), Puzhal (18 cm), Villivakkam (16 cm), Anna University (15 cm), Nungambakkam (14 cm),YMCA Nandanam (13 cm) and Meenambakkam (12 cm).

In his social media post, weather blogger Pradeep John, has noted that the convergence of winds has shifted to south Andhra Pradesh and Chennai may have a relief from extreme rainfall on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

The city’s major reservoirs, particularly Red Hills and Cholavaram, are receiving a steady inflow after massive rains in the catchment areas. However, the Water Resources Department maintains the possibility of riverine flooding is less during this rain spell as reservoirs have only 38% of their total storage capacity on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

The India Meteorological Department’s flash flood risk outlook has predicted possibility of moderate flash flood risk in Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts till Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

Published - October 16, 2024 10:03 am IST

