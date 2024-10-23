Northeast monsoon to remain in lull phase till month-end

There will be a gradual drop in northeast monsoon rainfall intensity over the State till the month-end. Some districts in interior Tamil Nadu and along western ghats have chances of heavy rainfall on Thursday before the monsoon slips into lull phase till October 29.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said one or two places in nine districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Kallakurichi and Salem, would experience heavy rainfall on Thursday. From Friday, only isolated places in the State will receive rainfall.

Cyclone Dana is expected to gather strength as severe cyclonic storm and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early hours of Friday. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Coimbatore airport received 9 cm, which is the highest amount of rainfall in the State. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts along western ghats and interior areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall continued on Wednesday. Valparai received 7 cm rain, Coimbatore and Nagercoil received 6 cm and 5 cm respectively till 5.30 p.m.

Coimbatore airport received one of its heaviest rainfall of 9 cm in a single day during this October. It had previously received similar intense rainfall above 9 cm in 24 hours during 1982, 1997 and 1999. The all-time record rainfall in a single day was 16.1 cm that had pounded the place on October 23, 1997.

With Cyclone Dana growing strong in the Bay of Bengal, the wind flow pattern has changed and brought in warmer temperatures over many places of the State. Parangipettai in Cuddalore district recorded the State’s warmest temperature of 35 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Warm weather continued over Chennai with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 34.1 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius respectively, which is above average by 2.2 degree Celsius. On Tuesday, it was Nungambakkam that recorded the State’s warmest temperature of 34.6 degree Celsius.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said the upper air cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood would influence heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu till Thursday.

The State would experience a sluggish NE monsoon for the next few days and would have to wait till the cyclonic storm vanishes from the region. The seasonal winds and rainfall would revive after the prevailing weather system loses its intensity. The dip in rainfall activity, lack of cloud cover and moisture had led to a rise in day temperature particularly in coastal places like Chennai, he said.

The RMC has forecast that Chennai has a chance of light/moderate rainfall in some areas till Friday. However, the day temperature may be around 35-36 degree Celsius.

