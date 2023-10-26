Northeast monsoon to gain momentum over T.N. in a few days with twin cyclones losing strength

October 26, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - CHENNAI

With the twin cyclones Tej and Hamoon in the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal losing strength, Northeast monsoon is set to become active from October 29.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, expects rainfall, which has remained subdued since the monsoon onset, to gain momentum in the next few days as the cyclones dissipate. The RMC has forecast an increase in rainfall covering more areas from October 29. The presence of cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh may also influence wet weather.

Officials of the Meteorological department noted that the rainfall was more concentrated in areas of south Tamil Nadu now. On Wednesday, places like Periyakulam in Theni district and Valparai received nearly 2 cm between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weather systems that had lost intensity would allow easterlies to return gradually over southern peninsular region. The increase in moisture incursion would enhance rains over the State.

On the rise in day temperature particularly over north Tamil Nadu, he said cloudless condition and relatively dry weather had led to rise in temperature. On Wednesday, Erode recorded 36.4 degree Celsius, which is nearly 4.4 degree Celsius above normal temperature. This would improve in the next few days. The minimum temperature too dropped in some areas due to cloudless condition in north Tamil Nadu.

However, the scope of rainfall intensity would largely be limited to moderate till the month end. According to the IMD data, Tamil Nadu has so far received an overall rainfall of 8 cm since October 1. This is a deficit by 39% compared to normal seasonal rainfall. While many districts wait for their share of monsoon rainfall, Kanniyakumari district has received a surplus rainfall of 151% than its usual of 20 cm this season since October 1.

Chennai weather would remain dry and warm till Friday and the Meteorological department has forecast a maximum temperature of 34-35 degree Celsius.

