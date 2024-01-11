Northeast monsoon set to retreat from Tamil Nadu around January 15: IMD

January 11, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Northeast monsoon is likely to withdraw from the State around January 15. After a day of isolated rainfall, dry weather is set to prevail over the State from Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department has announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to retreat from the south peninsular region, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, from January 15.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, rain of light to moderate intensity may occur in one or two places over the State and Puducherry on Friday. Dry weather has been forecast during Pongal till January 17.

With weather systems over east Equatorial Indian ocean and Kerala coast becoming less significant, dry weather is expected to prevail over the State in the next few days. This was one of the criteria for the monsoon withdrawal.

On Thursday, none of the weather stations recorded rains till 6 p.m. Officials noted that the monsoon retreat from the region would not mean drop in minimum temperature.

The spillover of monsoon till mid-January has already brought excess rainfal for the month. Tamil Nadu has received an overall of nearly 5 cm of rain against its normal of 6.8 mm so far this month.

Most of the districts too have received largely surplus rain for the season. For instance, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts have recorded 14 cm and 12 cm of rain, which are way more than their normal share of 7 mm and 6 mm for January so far.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 30-31 degree Celsius in Chennai till Saturday. Night temperature is set to be around 22-23 degree Celsius till the weekend.

