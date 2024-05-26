ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast monsoon preparatory work to be complete by September: Shiv Das Meena

Published - May 26, 2024 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

He inspected ongoing works in various locations that come under the Greater Chennai Corporation

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspecting desilting works under way in Kodambakkam. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Preparatory measures for the northeast monsoon will be completed by September in several areas in and around Chennai, said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday, after inspecting several areas in the southern parts of the city. He told reporters that works could even be completed ahead of the deadline.

He inspected the construction of a ‘closed channel’ in Pallikaranai, the Chennai Rivers Rehabilitation Trust-funded Okkiyam Maduvu restoration project on Old Mahabalipuram Road, and sewage pipe laying works by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board in Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Injambakkam, and Neelankarai, according to a release.

He inspected ongoing works in Greater Chennai Corporation’s zone 10 (Kodambakkam), Kovalam Basin, Anakaputhur, Pammal, Chitlapakkam, Irumbuliyur, Guduvanchery, Polacheri, and Thiruporur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US