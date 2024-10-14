Ahead of the heavy rains that have been forecast in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inspected the monsoon preparedness measures in the city on Monday (October 14, 2024), alongside officials of civic bodies.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that while water typically drains within an hour of receiving normal rainfall, waterlogging could be expected if the city receives up to 40 cm of rainfall in two hours, as has been forecast for October 16 and 17 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Preparations are underway to mitigate the impact of potential flooding, particularly in vulnerable areas, he said. Mr. Nehru said that regions without motorised drainage systems rely on natural drainage.

According to him, additional measures have been taken to tackle inundation, including the deployment of extra motors, tree pruning equipment, and the establishment of over 160 relief centres stocked with essential items like milk and biscuits. In severely affected areas, food distribution will be centralised, he told the media.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has deployed 990 pumps, including submersible motors with adequate diesel supply, to address waterlogging. Special monitoring is being carried out in subways and other critical areas, with officials on standby to address any reported issues.

Regarding the ongoing stormwater drain (SWD) work, the Minister said the construction, extending 765 km, that was planned last year has been completed. In total, 1,156 km of work is still ongoing, despite an earlier deadline of October 10.

Additional measures include desilting the Otteri Nullah and Retteri, the removal of water hyacinths from the Cooum and Buckingham canals, and the deployment of motors and pumps in low-lying areas, he added.

He mentioned that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has also been instructed to implement safety measures, including placing barricades near potential risk zones.