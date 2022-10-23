Northeast monsoon is likely to take a few more days to set in, says official

A delay in the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and a system in the Bay of Bengal hold it back

A delay in the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and a system in the Bay of Bengal hold it back

The northeast monsoon is likely to take a few more days to set in. This is because of a combination of factors, including a delay in the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and a system in the Bay of Bengal, said P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

The India Meteorological Department has said the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw completely within the next 48 hours. By October 25, the system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a cyclone, move towards the north and make landfall in Bangladesh. Once this system crosses, it will take a few more days for the situation to become conducive to the onset of the northeast monsoon, Mr. Senthamarai Kannan said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier announced that the northeast monsoon, which primarily brings rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, would likely set in by October 20, give or take a week on account of standard deviations. This date was fixed for the monsoon after studying the 100-year data from 1901, explained senior meteorologist Y.E.A. Raj. “Over the last 10 years, the southwest monsoon has been withdrawing in a delayed manner more frequently than ever. Earlier, it used to withdraw by October 10,” he said.

Mr. Raj said that this year, the onset of the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula would be a substantially delayed event.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at many places, with isolated thunderstorm and lightning, in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places, with isolated thunderstorm and lightning, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26. For Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy on Sunday, with moderate rain and isolated thunderstorm and lightning in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius-33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius-25 degrees Celsius respectively. Deepavali day is also expected to be partly cloudy, with a similar weather.