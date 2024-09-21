North T.N. to experience mild weather and rainfall for three days

North coastal belt and adjoining districts may have a respite from heat till September 24. Overnight rainfall on Saturday had led to a return of mild weather and light rains over many parts of north Tamil Nadu.

After gruelling weather that lasted for more than a week, many places, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur in north Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rainfall. In the past 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Sholinganallur in Chennai received 17 cm of rainfall, which was the highest recorded in the State for the day. The automatic rain gauge in Sathyabama University was among the places that recorded heavy rainfall of 9 cm.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said scattered rainfall would cover north Tamil Nadu and neighbouring districts for three days owing to wind convergence influenced by a weather system close to the region.

Overnight heavy rainfall in and around Chennai and overcast sky on Saturday had cooled the city with below normal day temperature. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius and 34.4 degree Celsius respectively.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal influenced wet weather over parts of the State. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 23.

This has also brought down the searing heat in parts of the State. While interior parts like Madurai Airport and Karur Paramathi continued to sizzle at 39.2 degree Celsius and 37.5 degree Celsius respectively, the maximum temperature stayed close to or below normal at places like Cuddalore, Salem, Nagapattinam and Karaikal.

Mild rainfall continued in places like Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur and Chennai on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rainfall to continue till Monday in some areas of the city and maximum temperature will be around 35-36 degree Celsius.

