North Tamil Nadu to sizzle for a few more days

May 29, 2022 01:07 IST

Delay in onset of southwest monsoon led to weather changes in the State

The peak summer season is drawing to a close. But a respite from scorching heat seems to be a little further away for some places in north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.

Chennaiites experienced a searing hot day on Saturday as the temperature was only a tad less than 40 degrees Celsius. While Nungambakkam recorded a maximum of 39.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, the weather station at Meenambakkam recorded nearly 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Some other weather stations, such as Vellore (39.4 degrees Celsius) and Karur Paramathi and Cuddalore (39 degrees Celsius), sizzled. Saturday is considered the last of the peak summer days locally called ‘Agni Natchatiram’ or Kathiri.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said the delay in the onset of southwest monsoon led to the weather changes over the State and an increase in the temperature in the past few days. The northern parts of the State, particularly the coastal stations, may experience hot weather from the strengthening westerlies and the delay in the setting in of sea breeze.

People in the coastal areas may feel more heat than the recorded temperature because of the higher humidity level. For instance, Nungambakkam recorded a humidity level of 73% on Saturday. Officials said cloudless weather conditions and less moisture in the atmosphere would also push up the day temperature.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the day temperature in the city may be 39-40 degrees Celsius till Monday and thunderstorms may occur in some areas. The same weather pattern may prevail until the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala in two or three days.