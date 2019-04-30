North Tamil Nadu may get light to moderate rain today

The cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ may not have any direct impact on the State but as per latest information, the system that is expected to become a “very severe cyclonic storm” by Tuesday might bring light to moderate rain in a few places of north Tamil Nadu.

What lies ahead is, however, of little consolation to the people living in these parts. Meteorologists predict that with the storm moving away from the Tamil Nadu coast, searing heat will return over the region.

Though it had raised hopes of alleviating the dire water crisis in the region, officials of the Met department dispelled the notion, clarifying that the system would not make a landfall anywhere close to the Tamil Nadu coast. Rain, however, is likely in northern Tamil Nadu, they said, bringing relief from the intense heat the region has been facing over the past week.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ may come close to 300 km off the Tamil Nadu coast before recurving northeastwards.

Squally winds

However, squally winds gusting up to 60 km per hour would prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on Tuesday morning. Winds may become more strong by Tuesday evening.

As the sea condition would be rough till May 1, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, T.N. and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Cloud cover over Chennai on Monday kept the day temperature close to normal.

Sultry weather

But residents had to endure sultry weather as humidity was as high as 87% in Nungambakkam and 76% in Meenambakkam. Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.4 degree Celsius and 36.8 degree Celsius on Monday. Mr. Balachandran said when there is less moisture and cloud cover, the temperature level is bound to rise in the coming days.

The State is largely rainfall deficient, as it has received only 20.5 mm of rainfall against its usual share of 50.9 mm during the season, beginning March 1.