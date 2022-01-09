North Indian labourer found dead in Thiruverkadu; murder suspected

CHENNAI

09 January 2022 14:20 IST

The body of the victim was found in the bushes at Perumal Agaram

A 36-year-old native of Bihar who was working in an industrial unit in Ambattur estate was found dead at Perumal Agaram , Thiruerkadu, on Saturday evening. On being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it post-mortem.

A police official of Thiruverkadu station said the victim, identified as Sudhir Kumar, was residing along with a few friends in Ayanambakkam. On Saturday, the station control room received a call that a body was found in the bushes at Perumal Agaram. As per initial enquiry the victim was murdered.

The police have detained a few inmates who were residing with the victim for inquiry.