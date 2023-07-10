North coastal areas and delta districts may get moderate rain for two days: IMD

July 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Overnight showers on Monday brought relief to parts of north Tamil Nadu which had been reeling under hot weather.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a similar weather pattern will continue for two days, particularly in north coastal parts and some delta districts.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky over Chennai and possibility of light/moderate rain in some areas till Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

A cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast, had triggered rainfall over several parts of north Tamil Nadu. Ariyalur recorded the highest amount of 6 cm rain in the State in 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Many stations in and around Chennai, Cuddalore, Ranipet and Thiruvannamalai registered moderate rain.

Officials said the weather system will bring scattered rain till Wednesday after which there may be a dip in rainfall activity. Climatologically, weather stations in the east coast region in Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh have limited rainfall activity during southwest monsoon. Such weather systems will bring rain to the State during this monsoon.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said that thunderstorm activity would continue in isolated places of the State depending on the availability of moisture. Cloudless sky condition and westerly winds led to the spike in the day temperature across the State. The weather system had brought relief from rising temperature on Monday.

Tamil Nadu received normal rainfall so far this southwest monsoon since June 1. Districts such as Cuddalore, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli received largely excess rain till Monday this season.

