North Chennai’s poor air quality is the subject of this music video

“We’re in trouble, not just Delhi, check your city, it ain’t pretty,” raps Sofia Ashraf in English, and G. Logan follows, by singing, “Let the air flow freely, let me take a deep breath, let me get to the finish line,” in Tamil.

Focusing on Chennai’s deteriorating air quality, a new Tamil-English rap video, Kaatha Vara Vidu: Let Chennai Breathe, by Justice Rocks, was released as a part of the Save Ennore Creek Campaign on Sunday.

The music video, shot in north Chennai, features Sofia Ashraf and Logan, singing in parts of Ennore. It has been set against the backdrop of the many chimney stacks and industries in and around the area.

A kabaddi team from north Chennai is an important part of the video, and is shown to be struggling to breathe as they go about with their warm-up and exercise. The song is inspired by the experiences of a kabaddi coach in north Chennai, who raised concerns about how pollution in the area was hurting the stamina of players and the children.

Rathindran R. Prasad, who directed the video, said even while shooting the song, they noticed that the air was quite polluted. “Previously, we had shot the Chennai Poromboke Paadal near the Ennore creek, and I remember how many of the crew members involved in the song wore masks while filming,” he said.

The team behind the #LetChennaiBreathe campaign pointed out that north Chennai produced a large number of athletes, but was also home to a number of industries that pollute. “There are not just industries, but also the constant movement of heavy vehicles. The Manali High Road in the mornings is full of dust and smoke in the mornings, and even after a short walk, we feel dust on our faces and bodies,” said Harunisha, a young resident of Thiruvottiyur, who spoke at the event.

A petition has been started with the video, appealing to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister and the Greater Chennai Corporation to come up with a time-bound plan to improve the city’s air quality to healthy levels and focus on the industrialised parts of the city, particularly the Manali-Ennore industrial cluster. .

“We tend to compare air pollution levels in Chennai with that of Delhi or Mumbai, and often end up feeling reassured that the city’s air isn’t as bad as those cities. This needs to change, and I hope people do realise that steps need to be taken to improve the air quality in our city as well,” said Sofia Ashraf.