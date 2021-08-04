North Chennai traders protest closure of shops in commercial areas

Some traders opened shops in Old Washermenpet as a mark of protest, on Wednesday

Traders staged a protest in North Chennai on Wednesday against the decision of the Chennai Corporation to close shops in crowded commercial areas. Some traders opened shops on MC Road in Old Washermenpet as a mark of protest against the decision of the Corporation.

At least 200 wholesale traders do business in the area demanded permission to open the shops at least from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, Corporation officials said retail traders in villages of Tiruvallur district visit the area for clothing business, leading to crowding.

Civic and police officials visited the area and advised the traders to close the shops. As the traders refused, the officials warned that they would seal the shops that remained open. Later, the traders closed the shops and gathered on the road, protesting against the officials.

Rathinavel, a trader, said more than 50,000 persons depended on the area for their of livelihood. “We are not against the government. We will obey orders. But the situation has become worse. Many traders are not able to pay salary for the workers. We request the government to regulate the time. The Corporation should study the actual cause of crowding and find a solution instead of just closing the shops,” he said.

Asish, another trader, said more than 2,000 traders in the area were affected during the lockdown. “We are unable to pay rent. Most of the shops are those of wholesale traders. So there will not be crowding if regulated properly with permission to open during a particular time. We want the Corporation to permit us to open shops with restrictions,” he said.

The Chennai Corporation had ordered the closure of shops in crowded parts of T. Nagar, Arumbakkam, Purasawalkam and Royapettah owing to the rise in number of COVID-19 cases.