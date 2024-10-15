North Chennai stares at the usual scenes of waterlogging

Many parts of north Chennai were hit by flooding following heavy rain on Tuesday. Places including Pattalam, Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Choolai, Pulianthope, Purasawalkam, and Mullai Nagar were waterlogged.

Residents ended up witnessing what they usually do during every spell of heavy rain. For instance, Angalamman Koil Street in Pattalam has been witnessing heavy inundation for decades now. Close to 11.30 a.m., a visit to the locality showed that water level was above the knee, and many roads leading to the stretch were waterlogged.

A portion of adjoining Demellows Road was partially inundated and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had deployed measures to pump out the water. Sekar of Angalamman Koil Street said water level had been steadily rising since morning.

It was a repeat of previous years for residents of Vyasarpadi as well. Areas in and around Ganeshapuram were heavily waterlogged. The Ganeshapuram subway was flooded and closed for traffic throughout the day. The adjoining Stephenson Lane was also waterlogged. The Perambur railway subway was waterlogged and remained closed for vehicles as well.

Many parts of Perambur witnessed waterlogging, with Perambur High Road, Bharathi Road, B.B. Road, Stephenson Road, and the Perambur bus terminus all getting inundated. Mullai Nagar, a traditionally flood-prone area, was inundated, and boats were deployed to rescue residents.

Areas in and around Choolai, particularly the interior lanes including A.P. Road, were inundated. Rotlers Street and Vadamalai Street, which is off Perambur Barracks Road, were inundated. Except for two-wheelers, Ritherdon Road in Doveton was closed for traffic due to water stagnation.

An autorickshaw driver said the stretch had been rarely closed for traffic during rain and the water stagnation could be due to a choked drain. Letangs Road, some parts of Purasawalkam High Road, Brickkiln Road, Otteri, Nammalvarpet, Medavakkam Tank Road, and Prakasam Salai in Broadway were partly waterlogged.

On many waterlogged stretches, motorists were caught unawares by pits and potholes. Erratically placed manholes, particularly those in the middle of arterial stretches, and incomplete civic works were a cause for concern, the residents said.