North Chennai plagued by squalor and official apathy

In north Chennai, which already lacks civic infrastructure compared to the rest of the city, sanitation has always taken the back seat.

Many areas continue to struggle with poor sanitary conditions. In several parts of north Chennai overflowing garbage bins, indiscriminate dumping of waste and construction debris on roadside and stagnation of seweage on streets/roads is a common sight.

Areas such as Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, Kodungaiyur, Tondiarpet, Broadway, Korukkupet, Mint and Kasimedu face garbage trouble.

Some of the worst stretches include Dr. Ambedkar College Road from Ganeshapuram to Pulianthope, especially near the slaughter house, Basin Elephant Gate Road, Kaalvai Karai Salai near Kargil Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Mint and surrounding areas. One side of Kaalvai Karai Salai has turned into a garbage dumping ground.

Garbage is strewn on roadsides and footpaths on arterial stretches, including at Washermenpet, Royapuram and Kasimedu. It is the same story on S.N. Chetty Street, M.S Koil Street in Royapuram, Strahans Road near Pattalam and M.K.B. Nagar.

‘Garbage set on fire’

A portion of the erstwhile Mint bus terminus on Old Jail Road has also turned into a dumping ground. “People bring all kinds of waste, including debris, and dump here. Sometimes, the garbage is set on fire,” a vendor near the Mint bridge said. Residents in many localities said that with streets already being dirty, rains made the situation worse.

Rukmani, a regular visitor to the area, said that heaps of debris have been lying on one side of the stretch near the Ganeshapuram subway for a long time. Bharkavi, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, said that conservancy workers regularly collected waste from households but people still dumped garbage on the roadside, making the area dirty.

N. Umapathy, founder of Slum Children Sports Talent and Education Development Society, Kalyanapuram in Vyasarpadi, said that conservancy workers regularly clear the garbage in the locality but they are insufficient in numbers considering the amount of garbage that is generated in and around Vyasarpadi.

“In many places, the garbage bins are damaged and unfit for use. Some localities do not have adequate bins, and garbage is dumped on the roadsides. We cannot compare north Chennai areas to other parts of the city. There is a clear sense of neglect as no concrete measures are being taken to develop this part of Chennai. Sanitation is pathetic here,” he said.

North Chennai is home to one of the two landfills in the city — Kodungaiyur. Waste collected from at least seven zones of the Chennai Corporation is dumped here every day. S. Sasi, a resident, said hundreds of garbage-laden lorries pass through the stretch every day to reach the Kodungaiyur dumping ground and the stench is horrible at times.

Air quality

N.S. Ramachandra Rao, president, Ever Vigilant Citizens Welfare Association, said the air quality is also poor in Kodungaiyur and residents struggle with mosquito menace due to unclean surroundings. “I moved to Kodungaiyur in 1971. The local body started to bring garbage in bullock carts and dump on the road margins in 1985. Despite several objections from residents, the dumping continued. Tonnes and tonnes of garbage from at least eight zones of the Corporation are being dumped here,” he said.

‘No scope for expansion’

P. Kuganantham, former city health officer and chairman of Indian Public Health Foundation, said the population density is high in north Chennai. “This is the old city. The 1978 master plan of Chennai city should be reiterated. As per that plan, there should be no new constructions on land areas. The drainage pipelines are small, and in this part of the city, there is no scope for expansion,” he said

Home to working classes due to the presence of many industries, he said north Chennai should be clearly demarcated and areas near the Kodungaiyur dumping ground should be declared unfit for habitation.