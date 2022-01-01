Normalcy returns gradually even as more rain lashes city

CHENNAI

01 January 2022 00:50 IST

Corporation more than doubles the number of pumps deployed for dewatering; roads in Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Seethammal Colony flooded

After intense and unexpected rain lashed Chennai on Thursday, the city gradually returned towards normalcy even as showers continued, though with far less intensity.

Owing to efforts to dewater inundated areas throughout Thursday night by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), a majority of the areas were cleared of water on Friday morning. However, roads in some localities remained inundated with the situation worsened by rain on Friday.

Officials said the city received an average of 40 mm rain till Friday evening with Perambur and Ayanavaram receiving the highest of 60 mm and 53 mm till evening.

Advertising

Advertising

While traffic in the city came to a standstill for hours from Thursday evening till late night, it was largely smooth on Friday on all the major roads except in a few places such as Ashok Pillar that sections of the road inundated. Central region was the worst affected on Thursday, the officials said.

Sections of low-lying areas like Bazullah Road, Seethammal Colony in Teynampet, West Mambalam, K.K. Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Tamil Salai and Raja Mannar Road continued to have inundation with GCC deploying additional pumps to dewater the areas.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body had deployed 383 heavy duty pumps by Friday evening compared to 153 pumps deployed on Thursday night. He said that the Corporation managed to clear inundation from all major roads on Friday.

“With the rain continuing, some traditionally flood-prone low-lying areas are facing inundation. However, we have deployed additional pumps in those localities,” he said. For instance, in Seethammal Colony, one of the localities inspected by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, pumps with a cumulative capacity of 520 HP have been deployed, he said.

He said that senior officers designated as monitoring officers for each of the 15 zones were closely monitoring the work in their respective zones.

With rain continuing on Friday night and expected on Saturday as well, an adequate number of personnel have been deployed to dewater the areas as and when there was flooding, he added.