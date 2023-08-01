None will benefit if Health Minister’s two-year rule is followed for awarding incentive marks, say a section of T.N. doctors

August 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian’s statement that doctors who had worked for not less than two years in COVID-19 management would be awarded an incentive of five marks during recruitment has left a section of doctors puzzled. The reason: they say the maximum period that doctors, who were recruited through different means to work during the pandemic, had worked was less than two years -- 19 to 21 months to be precise.

The State government - both the previous AIADMK and present DMK governments - recruited medical officers on a temporary basis to handle the rising COVID-19 cases in 2020 and 2021. In June 2020, Government Order 244 was issued to engage medical officers through outsourcing basis. Prior to that, the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) called candidates who had already appeared for the examination and were willing to work in Chennai. Another G.O. was issued in May 2021 to temporarily recruit medical officers through committees headed by the District Collector/Dean and Joint Director. Their services were terminated on March 31, 2022.

The Minister told reporters on Tuesday that measures were taken through MRB to fill 1,021 posts of doctors, 983 posts of pharmacists and 1,066 health inspectors. While this was in process, 14 doctors approached the Madras High Court seeking priority for those who worked in COVID-19 management.

“Already, special marks were awarded for those who had worked during the pandemic in the recruitment of doctors, nurses and health inspectors through the District Health Societies…In addition, doctors recruited for the 500 urban health and wellness centres were also awarded merit marks,” he said.

Following the demand from doctors to award incentive marks for those who had appeared for MRB exams, he said, “We have decided to award an incentive of five marks for doctors, health inspectors and pharmacists who worked during COVID-19 for not less than two years.”

A doctor, who worked during COVID-19 and had appeared for the MRB exam held in April, said he worked in COVID-19 management in various government hospitals from August 2020 to March 2022, a period of 19 months. “If they follow this two year-rule, no one will benefit. The government can award one mark for each month that we worked,” he said.

Another doctor who worked for a period of 10 months from June 1, 2021, said, “I was posted in a government hospital in Chennai during peak COVID-19. In Andhra Pradesh, they have awarded five marks for every six-month period served. Though this is also less, it is acceptable. Stating that five marks will be awarded for those who had worked for not less than two years is not,” he added.

P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, said these doctors worked in the Tamil Nadu health system during the crisis, putting their lives and health at risk. “Like in NEET PG admissions, in which candidates are awarded 10% marks/year of rural service, they could be given 0.5% marks per month,” he said.