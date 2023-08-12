None of the cities match Chennai for diversity

August 12, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

N. Srinivasan

INDUSTRIALIST

How did the city grow on you? Tell us your story. I was one of the early members of Madras Cricket Club. Those days only if you are a prominent or an accomplished sportsmen, you would be invited. I was invited as a tennis player. Those days they had three tennis courts and a beautiful cricket ground and the MCC opening bowlers always picked wickets because they swung the balls. It was Chepauk of those days. Later, music and dance became important. Of course, MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and others. My father was an industrialist. I remember going to his room to meet his visitor who was Sivaji Ganesan. My father was annoyed but I was thrilled that I met Sivaji. There was one radio at home and five of us, me and my cousins would fight to listen to radio commentary. Those were good days.

Your fondest memory of The Hindu. The front page of The Hindu format was different from the present format. I remember the earlier page. The Hindu ran a magazine called Sport and Pastime. If you do well in cricket or tennis, the first thing you do is check the newspaper. The Hindu used to cover all inter-college tournaments. The Hindu was the only newspaper which disseminated knowledge on news, cricket. We would wait for The Hindu to see the sports page. All sports used to be covered. For a long time, the only paper I knew was The Hindu. I have been to almost all State capitals in India. None of them match Chennai for diversity. Be it fine arts, sports, cricket, if you had an interest you can find something in The Hindu.

Birth of CSK Twelve years ago, I went to Mumbai and the idea was to float an IPL team. What was on my mind was Chennai was one of the original Test centres. So, if someone didn’t bid for Chennai, it will lose and there will be no IPL in Chennai. That propelled me to go and put my hand up for Chennai and we got it. We had 300 names shortlisted for the name and of that we chose Chennai Super Kings.

Define Chennai in one punchline A great experience.

