None of the cities match Chennai for diversity

N. Srinivasan

INDUSTRIALIST

How did the city grow on you? Tell us your story.

I was one of the early members of Madras Cricket Club. Those days only if you are a prominent or an accomplished sportsmen, you would be invited. I was invited as a tennis player. Those days they had three tennis courts and a beautiful cricket ground and the MCC opening bowlers always picked wickets because they swung the balls. It was Chepauk of those days. Later, music and dance became important. Of course, MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and others. My father was an industrialist. I remember going to his room to meet his visitor who was Sivaji Ganesan. My father was annoyed but I was thrilled that I met Sivaji. There was one radio at home and five of us, me and my cousins would fight to listen to radio commentary. Those were good days.