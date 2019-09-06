Nonagenarian walks 6 hours after surgery

A 93-year-old man who broke his hip after a fall at home says he started walking six hours after surgery. S. Aravamudhan said two weeks ago when he walked into the living room to watch a movie, he tripped over a chair and fell.

His family brought him to Fortis Malar Hospital on August 23, a day after the fall. A team of doctors, including orthopaedic surgeon Nandkumar Sundaram and anaesthetist Karthik Ramamoorthy, took up the case. Despite several co-morbidities such as a heart condition, renal failure and hypertension, Dr. Nandkumar Sundaram went ahead with the surgery the same day of admission.

“Our aim is to make them walk the same day. The surgery took 25 minutes. We inserted a titanium rod and fixed the screws instead of the conventional method of inserting a plate. It will take three months for the bones to heal. The patient needs to be given calcium supplements,” Dr. Nandkumar said.

A yoga practitioner

According to Mr. Aravamudhan’s grandson B.G. Sanjeevi, his grandfather used to train students in yoga until a year ago. He had been into yoga since the age of 10. Mr. Aravamudhan said, “I was hale and healthy from 1991 to 2018. My son and grandson have helped me (recover). I have developed resilience.” In 2018, he suffered a heart attack and also renal failure. He also suffers from fluid retention in his legs.