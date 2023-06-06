Non-surgical free-of-cost cardiac procedures performed on 4 children

June 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cardiology Department of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre performed non-surgical closure of holes in the heart for three children free of cost.

According to a press release, the three children – now aged four, five and 13 – were born with holes in their hearts between the atria, the two upper chambers of the organ. The procedure, atrial septal defect (ASD) device closure, was performed on the children. Normally, such defects were closed by surgical methods that have some limitations such as a prolonged hospital stay, permanent scarring in the chest and post-surgical arrhythmia.

A team of doctors of the Department of Cardiology, led by V. Sriram, performed the procedures in a single day. In this, a button-like device – ASD closure device – is inserted through the thigh veins and delivered to the location of the hole. The procedure has no blood loss, and does away with the need for general anaesthesia. It does not leave a permanent scar in the body and the post-procedure stay was two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar non-surgical procedure to correct a link between the aorta and pulmonary artery was performed on a 12-year-old boy free of cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.