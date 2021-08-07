Non-profits on board to expand vaccination drive in Chennai

The focus is now on tackling vaccine hesitancy in underprivileged communities across Chennai

Non-governmental organisations have joined hands with voluntary groups that help the Greater Chennai Corporation run vaccination campaigns. The synergy has led to camps tailored for target groups.

Sethu Foundation, which works in areas like education, social entrepreneurship, livelihoods and sustainability, is gearing up for its third vaccination camp at its facility in Teynampet. The non-profit has already helped 450 people get inoculated through two drives in the last two months.

“We mainly work with 11 communities in Zone 9, covering areas like RA Puram, Alwarpet, Nandanam, SIT Colony and Teynampet,” says CJ Sethulakshmi, managing director, Sethu Foundation.

While the Foundation was creating awareness about the need to take the jab, they also wanted to be the solution provider and that is how they started coordinating with GCC to conduct camps.

At an awareness programme conducted by Sethu Foundation

‘Mission28states’ is an initiative lead by Robin Hood Army (RHA), a volunteer-based zero funds organisation, which has joined hands with WhatsApp, Uber and Google to bring together volunteers who will help vaccinate people from various states. The focus of these drives is to reach out to people found on the peripheries of society, including homeless families, the transgender community and rural inhabitants. They would also be served meals.

In Chennai, RHA has 250 volunteers and seeks more volunteers to carry the awareness message to less-covered pockets (to join the initiative as a volunteer, send a WhatsApp message to +91 8971966164) . The group hopes to receive the support of the local people in guiding them to communities where awareness about the pandemic and the necessity of vaccination is low.

“We are looking at having on board design professionals who can create posters, and also those who can play a role in our field activities,” says Simon Bouvard, a volunteer from the core team. “We are focusing on the city outskirts and also the slums in Vadapalani and Koyambedu,” says Simon, adding that they would facilitate the running of camps by partnering with GCC and other groups.

The mobile medical units of HelpAge India has also been spreading the message with the help of its beneficiaries. In the districts, it has roped in self-help groups to facilitate vaccination drives at its centres. In Chennai, with the help of 30 of its “helpline volunteers” the group identifies people living on pavements. They are first admitted to an old age home or a night shelter and later counselled to take the vaccine.

This way, two goals are achieved: homeless seniors are enrolled in an old age home, and they get vaccinated.

Better access

The obvious benefits of non-profits helping the GCC include less crowding, which can be the case at a public camp.

Sethulakshmi points out that the awareness campaigns are only aimed at helping people understand why it is essential to take the vaccine and also to bust the myths around vaccination.

“Our community volunteers are our biggest strength; they lead us to families that require clarity in the matter. We have been conducting group meetings, having discussions with women’s group, sending voice messages and doing role play to propagate the right message,” says Sethulakshmi.

R. Muthukrishnan, senior manager, HelpAge India, says NGOs play a big role in helping spread the message about vaccination to communities faced with vaccine hesitancy.

The last couple of months, GCC achieved a lot by working closely with resident welfare associations to conduct on-site camps. “Now, the focus is on reaching out to less-privileged people, and community-level NGOs can help in the matter,” says Muthukumar.

“In North Chennai, for instance, a lot more needs to be done especially for those working in the unorganised sector. The only way is to go to them and not wait for them to come to the vaccination centre.”