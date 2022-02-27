Walkways and cycling tracks to be developed

Greater Chennai Corporation to promote non-motorised transportation

The Greater Chennai Corporation will promote non-motorised transportation by creating awareness about walking and cycling.

The civic body has launched a campaign focussing on the development of walkways and cycling tracks, urging residents to emulate winners of the national walking, cycling and running challenge.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has won first place among 297 leaders, which includes Ministers, CEOs and Commissioners, who participated from 75 cities in the national challenge for running, walking and cycling activities. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was ranked fifth in the walking challenge.

Chennai residents covered 72,458 km in cycling, bagging first place. As many as 1,059 residents participated in the cycling challenge. City residents also registered 21,860 km in the walking category, ranking second.

The Corporation has planned to develop more infrastructure for walking, cycling and running in various parts of the city. Residents are requested to identify locations in each ward to promote these activities, officials said.