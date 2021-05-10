Non-issue of season, return railway tickets irks essential services staff

The passes were later given under the orders of senior railway officials

The essential services staff using suburban trains in the city were caught unawares when they were not given the season passes on the first day of the lockdown.

The lockdown announced by the State government kicked off on Monday and would be in place till May 24.

Refusing to issue new or renew old season passes, the ticket counter staff in various railway stations did not give return tickets either. This caused a lot of hardships with commuters arguing with commercial staff of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway in several stations.

M. Prathapkumar, who works in a bank near Egmore, said despite being in the essential staff category the ticket staff refused to renew his season pass and issue return tickets. He commutes on the Tambaram-Beach section. He said by making people stand in a queue the railway officials were increasing the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

When complaints of the commuters were taken to the notice of senior railway officials, the issue was sorted out. B. Guganesan, chief public relations officer, said the commercial department of the Chennai division had directed the ticket staff to renew season tickets and also issue return tickets.