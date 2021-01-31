Non-bailable warrant issued against director Shankar

With this, the proceedings commenced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court–II, Egmore.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II, Egmore, has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against film director Shankar for his failure to appear before it repeatedly in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly copying a short story of writer Arur Tamilnadan and making the blockbuster movie Endhiran, featuring Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai and others.

Mr. Tamilnadan penned a story Jiguba, which was published in Tamil magazine Iniya Udhayam in 1996 and re-published as a novel Dhik Dhik Dheepika in 2007. In 2010, after the release of Endhiran under the direction of Mr. Shankar, it was found that the story was copied from Jiguba, Mr. Tamilnandan alleged.

In a complaint, he said the makers of Endhiran had copied his story, which was a violation of the Copyright Act, 1957. They had earned a huge monetary benefit (in crores) from the film, which was originally his idea and creation.

Last year, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition of Mr. Shankar challenging the order of the Madras High Court in connection with a copyright violation case against him.

With this, the proceedings commenced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court–II, Egmore. However, neither Mr. Shankar nor his counsel had appeared before the court. Hence, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Shankar and adjourned the matter to February 19.