Nominations open for ChinniKrishnan Innovation Award

Companies with a turnover of less than ₹100 crore in FY 2020-21 can enter

The annual ChinniKrishnan Innovation Award has started accepting online nominations from entrepreneurs and businesses. The award is in honour of the ‘father of the sachet revolution’ — R. Chinnikrishnan.

His son, chairman and managing director of CavinKare C.K. Ranganathan said this year the scope of the awards had been expanded to include companies with a turnover of up to ₹100 crore. The awards were instituted in 2011 and till date, over 30 entrepreneurs had won under various categories.

Start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises with a turnover of less than ₹100 crore in the financial year 2020-21 can apply to the 11 th CavinKare-MMA ChinniKrishnan Innovation Award on https://ckinnovationawards.in/ or give a missed call to +91 97899 60398 with the necessary details. The last date to receive nominations is July 18.

The award is to recognise entrepreneurs for the uniqueness of their product or service, including its scalability, sustainability and benefit to the people. Winners will receive ₹1 lakh besides mentoring, support for intellectual property (IP) rights acquisition and networking opportunities with banks and financial institutions, a release stated.