GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominations open for CavinKare Ability Awards 2025

Published - October 16, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

CavindKare Pvt. Ltd and Ability Foundation are inviting nominations from persons with disabilities all over India, for the 23rd edition of the CavinKare Ability Awards 2025.

The awards are presented in two categories — The CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence and The CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards. The nomination process includes short-listing, interviews, and site visits by representatives and selection by a discerning jury.

The last date for nominating candidates is November 8. Online nomination forms are available at www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com. Each recipient will be awarded a cash prize, trophy, and a citation acknowledging their accomplishments.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.