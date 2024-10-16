Nominations open for CavinKare Ability Awards 2025

CavindKare Pvt. Ltd and Ability Foundation are inviting nominations from persons with disabilities all over India, for the 23rd edition of the CavinKare Ability Awards 2025.

The awards are presented in two categories — The CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence and The CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards. The nomination process includes short-listing, interviews, and site visits by representatives and selection by a discerning jury.

The last date for nominating candidates is November 8. Online nomination forms are available at www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com. Each recipient will be awarded a cash prize, trophy, and a citation acknowledging their accomplishments.