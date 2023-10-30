ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations invited for CavinKare Ability Awards 2024

October 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

So far, 91 people have been honoured in the last 20 years

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to honour achievers with disabilities, CavinKare and Ability Foundation are inviting nominations for the 22nd CavinKare Ability Awards 2024. The awards are presented under two categories — CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence, and CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards to people from across the country. So far, 91 people have been honoured in the last 20 years. The winners are presented with prize money, a trophy, and a citation after they are selected by a jury. The last date for nominations is November 20. For more information and to send in nominations, please log on to www.cavinkare.com or www.abilityfoundation.org or call 918939675544.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US