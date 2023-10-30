HamberMenu
Nominations invited for CavinKare Ability Awards 2024

So far, 91 people have been honoured in the last 20 years

October 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to honour achievers with disabilities, CavinKare and Ability Foundation are inviting nominations for the 22nd CavinKare Ability Awards 2024. The awards are presented under two categories — CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence, and CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards to people from across the country. So far, 91 people have been honoured in the last 20 years. The winners are presented with prize money, a trophy, and a citation after they are selected by a jury. The last date for nominations is November 20. For more information and to send in nominations, please log on to www.cavinkare.com or www.abilityfoundation.org or call 918939675544.

