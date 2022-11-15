Nominations invited for Ability Awards 2023

November 15, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

CavinKare and the Ability Foundation are inviting nominations for the  21 st Cavinkare Ability Awards 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The awards will be presented under two categories – Award for Eminence and Mastery Awards. A person can be nominated for any one category only. Any Indian national with a disability (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The applicants go through a process of short-listing, interviews and site visits, and recipients are then selected by a discerning jury. The winners will be presented with prize money, a trophy and a citation in recognition of their achievements. The last date for nominations is November 20 and online nomination forms can be found at www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com. For more information, contact  8939675544.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US