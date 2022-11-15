Nominations invited for Ability Awards 2023

November 15, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

CavinKare and the Ability Foundation are inviting nominations for the 21 st Cavinkare Ability Awards 2023.

The awards will be presented under two categories – Award for Eminence and Mastery Awards. A person can be nominated for any one category only. Any Indian national with a disability (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The applicants go through a process of short-listing, interviews and site visits, and recipients are then selected by a discerning jury. The winners will be presented with prize money, a trophy and a citation in recognition of their achievements. The last date for nominations is November 20 and online nomination forms can be found at www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com . For more information, contact 8939675544.