Nominations invited for Ability Awards 2023

Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
CavinKare and the Ability Foundation are inviting nominations for the 21 st Cavinkare Ability Awards 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
The awards will be presented under two categories – Award for Eminence and Mastery Awards. A person can be nominated for any one category only. Any Indian national with a disability (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The applicants go through a process of short-listing, interviews and site visits, and recipients are then selected by a discerning jury. The winners will be presented with prize money, a trophy and a citation in recognition of their achievements. The last date for nominations is November 20 and online nomination forms can be found at www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com. For more information, contact 8939675544.
ADVERTISEMENT