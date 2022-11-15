Nominations invited for Ability Awards 2023

  1. EPaper
November 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

CavinKare and the Ability Foundation are inviting nominations for the  21 st Cavinkare Ability Awards 2023.

The awards will be presented under two categories – Award for Eminence and Mastery Awards. A person can be nominated for any one category only. Any Indian national with a disability (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The applicants go through a process of short-listing, interviews and site visits, and recipients are then selected by a discerning jury. The winners will be presented with prize money, a trophy and a citation in recognition of their achievements. The last date for nominations is November 20 and online nomination forms can be found at www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com. For more information, contact  8939675544.

