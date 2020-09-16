Nominate Secretary-level officer for panel on OBC quota: DMK

The DMK urged the State government in the Assembly to nominate a Secretary-level IAS officer as the nominee to the committee being set up by the Centre for deciding on reservation for OBCs in the seats surrendered by the State for the All India quota in the admission for medical and dental courses.

Raising the issue in the House, DMK legislator and former Minister Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuli) pointed out that a junior IAS officer P. Umanath, who is the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, has been nominated by the AIADMK government to the committee.

Mr. Thennarasu also insisted that the State government should push for 50% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the All India quota medical / dental seats in State government-run colleges. He pointed out that government communications by officers so far have mentioned only 27% over the issue.

In his reply, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the Secretary of the Department would attend the meetings over the issue.