Nodal officers will collect fines for COVID-19 protocol violations

CHENNAI

08 September 2020 23:47 IST

It's an effective preventive activity, says Health Secretary

Following the recent amendment of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act declaring certain offences — including COVID-19 safety protocol violations — as compoundable, the State government has appointed a nodal officer and notified appropriate authorities for collecting fine amount.

The Joint Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (Epidemics) is the nodal officer for monitoring the effective implementation and reconciling authority for collection of fine amounts at the State level. Deputy Directors of Health Services would be the nodal officers at the district-level.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has written to the DGP, Directorate of Public Health and Prevent Medicine, District Collectors, and Chennai Police Commissioner, requesting them to immediately authorise officers as appropriate authority for collection of fine amount as an effective preventive activity to control the spread of COVID-19. For the field-level, an official not below the rank of health inspector, sanitary inspector, sub-inspector, revenue inspector from the respective department should be authorised.

The designated authorities at each level should enforce the provisions of the Act.

They should issue a proper receipt to violators, and the bill book should be monitored and maintained at the State and district-level by the Public Health department, he said.

Under the Act, fines have been specified for offences such as violation of quarantine measures, non-wearing of masks, spitting in public places and violation of social distancing within the community.